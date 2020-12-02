High school soccer: Four parish teams notch victories

Airline and Parkway won boys soccer matches Tuesday night.

The Vikings defeated Evangel Christian 6-0 at Freedom Fields and the Panthers trounced North DeSoto 8-0 at Tinsley Park.

In another boys match, Bossier and Caddo Magnet played to a 2-2 tie at Lee Hedges Stadium.

In girls matches, Haughton downed Natchitoches Central 5-0 on the road, and Parkway routed North Caddo 11-0 at Tinsley.

Bossier opened its season with an 8-0 District 1-III loss to Loyola College Prep at Tinsley.

At Freedom Fields, Jordan Harvill scored three goals and had one assist to lead Airline (5-2).

Jorge Tinico scored two goals, and Tyson Burns had one. Ashton Morris had one assist.

At Lee Hedges, Felix Deras and Marquis Harris scored Bossier’s goals. Jeison Sanchez and David Rojas had one assist each.

The Bearkats are 2-1-2.

Parkway raised its record to 4-1 with the victory over North DeSoto.

The Lady Panthers improved to 2-2 with the rout of North Caddo.

Haughton improved to 5-1-1 with the victory at Natchitoches Central.

All 10 Bossier Parish boys and girls teams are scheduled to compete in the David Beeson Soccer Classic hosted by Bossier. The tournament starts Thursday and runs through Saturday at Tinsley Park.

NOTE: Individual match statistics provided by coaches. Records based on scores reported on the LHSAA website. Report scores and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.