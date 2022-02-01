High school soccer: Haughton advances to second round of Division II girls playoffs

High school soccer: Haughton advances to second round of Division II girls...

The Haughton Lady Lady Bucs defeated Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 2-1 in the first round of the Division II girls playoffs Tuesday at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Dani Droddy and Lowrey Lain scored goals for the Lady Bucs.

Lain’s came with two minutes left in the game.

Haughton (11-11-4) will travel to Mandeville to face No. 7 Lakeshore (11-7-4) in the second round.

Woodlawn, the No. 22 seed, closed its season 7-10.

In a Division I girls first-round match, Airline came close to pulling off a big upset.

The No. 26 seed Lady Vikings lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to No. 7 Barbe in Lake Charles.

Airline finished the season 11-11-4. Barbe improved to 19-4-3.

In a Division I boys first-round game Monday, No. 24 Airline fell to No. 10 Southside 8-0 in Lafayette.

The Vikings finished 12-12. Southside improved to 16-10-1.