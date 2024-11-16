Saturday, November 16, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Sports

High school soccer: Haughton, Benton boys post victories; Benton girls off to 3-0-1 start

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comments

The Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers picked up victories Saturday.

Haughton edged Parkway 2-1. Benton defeated West Monroe 4-2 in the Loyola tournament.

Jaxon Palmer and Ethan Osbon scored goals in Haughton’s victory. Osbon scored on a penalty kick and assisted on Palmer’s goal.

Haughton Head Coach Michael Marston said other standouts were Jacob Wood, Jakobe Delaney and Rigo Rodriguez. He also said Austin Hickman had a solid game in goal.

The Bucs improved to 1-2.

Benton finished 2-1 in the Loyola tournament. The Tigers also defeated Caddo Magnet 1-0 and lost to University Lab 5-3.

Benton is 2-2.

The Benton girls played University Lab to a 1-1 tie in the Loyola tournament Saturday. The Lady Tigers also defeated North DeSoto 3-1 and Zachary 5-0 in the event.

Benton is off to a strong 3-0-1 start.

You may also like

College football: Louisiana Tech knocks off CUSA co-leader Western Kentucky

High school football: After getting into deep hole early, Parkway hangs tough with...

Men’s college basketball: Demons cap three-game road swing at Rice

College football: Demons resume McNeese rivalry on Senior Day

High school basketball: Parish Jamboree set for Saturday at Parkway

Middle school girls basketball: Benton sweeps Haughton

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

High school soccer: Haughton, Benton boys post victories; Benton girls off to 3-0-1 start

Recent Articles

College football: NSU drops home finale to McNeese
College football: Louisiana Tech knocks off CUSA co-leader Western Kentucky
High school football: After getting into deep hole early, Parkway hangs tough with West Monroe before falling

Featured

High school soccer: Haughton, Benton boys post victories; Benton girls off to 3-0-1 start
College football: NSU drops home finale to McNeese
College football: Louisiana Tech knocks off CUSA co-leader Western Kentucky
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign