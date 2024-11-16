High school soccer: Haughton, Benton boys post victories; Benton girls off to 3-0-1 start

The Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers picked up victories Saturday.

Haughton edged Parkway 2-1. Benton defeated West Monroe 4-2 in the Loyola tournament.

Jaxon Palmer and Ethan Osbon scored goals in Haughton’s victory. Osbon scored on a penalty kick and assisted on Palmer’s goal.

Haughton Head Coach Michael Marston said other standouts were Jacob Wood, Jakobe Delaney and Rigo Rodriguez. He also said Austin Hickman had a solid game in goal.

The Bucs improved to 1-2.

Benton finished 2-1 in the Loyola tournament. The Tigers also defeated Caddo Magnet 1-0 and lost to University Lab 5-3.

Benton is 2-2.

The Benton girls played University Lab to a 1-1 tie in the Loyola tournament Saturday. The Lady Tigers also defeated North DeSoto 3-1 and Zachary 5-0 in the event.

Benton is off to a strong 3-0-1 start.