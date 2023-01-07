High school soccer: Haughton, Benton boys post victories Saturday

The Haughton and Benton boys won matches Saturday.

The Bucs defeated Calvary Baptist 5-2 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, and the Tigers downed Ruston 4-1.

In another boys match, Parkway fell to Loyola 3-2 at Messmer Stadium.

In a girls match, Haughton lost to Calvary 3-0 at Preston Crownover.

Carter Ebarb led the Haughton boys with two goals. Abdul Zidan, Jose Montes and Jacob Wood scored one apiece.

Caleb Bencke and Yohan Roche were cited for their all-around play.

Haughton (8-5-1) visits Huntington Tuesday in a District 1-II match.

Benton improved to 7-8-1 with is third straight victory. The Tigers face Byrd in a District 1-I match Thursday at Bossier.

Parkway dropped to 8-4-1. The Panthers host Minden Tuesday in a District 1-II match.

The Haughton girls fell to 7-6-2. The Lady Bucs visit Airline Monday in a District 1-I match.