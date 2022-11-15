High school soccer: Haughton, Bossier girls teams open season with victories

The Haughton and Bossier girls teams opened the season with victories Monday night.

Haughton defeated Northwood 6-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Bossier downed Huntington 8-3 at Memorial Stadium.

In a boys season, opener Benton played Alexandria to a scoreless tie on the road.

At Preston Crownover, Lowrey Lain scored three goals to lead Haughton.

Landry Culver, Dani Droddy and Natalie Nettles scored one apiece.

At Bossier, Evey Bamburg led the Lady Kats with seven goals. Yosellin Padilla-Hernandez had three assists.

Dania Martinez scored a goal and had an assist. Juliana Gomez also had an assist.

In boys season openers Tuesday, Parkway plays Byrd at 6 at Preston Crownover, Bossier visits West Monroe at 5:30 and Haughton faces Southwood at 5:30 at Bossier.

In a girls game, Airline visits North DeSoto at 5:30.

Note: Game statistics provided by coaches.