High school soccer: Haughton boys, Airline girls win season openers

The Haughton boys and Airline girls won as the soccer season got underway Monday.

Haughton defeated Minden 7-1 at Tinsley Park.

In another boys opener, Bossier and West Monroe played to a 1-1 tie at Bossier.

Airline defeated Northwood 7-1 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In another girls opener, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 5-1 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

At Tinsley, Jose Montes scored three goals in the Bucs’ victory.

Josthin Quiacain and Yohan Roche scored two each. Chris Ontiveros had two assists.

Haughton faces Northwood on Tuesday at Tinsley.

At Airline, Katie Jump and Jewel Molina both had two goals and an assist for the Lady Vikings.

Shay Severson, Aly Campbell and Somer Abdelatiff scored one goal apiece.

Campbell, Adele Bihler and Bianca Pantaze all had one assist.

At Bossier, David Rojas scored the Bearkats’ goal.

In boys openers Tuesday, 2021 Division II state runner-up Benton is at Airline, and Parkway takes on Loyola at Tinsley.

In girls games Tuesday, Haughton opens its season against Airline at Tinsley, Benton takes on West Monroe at Freedom Fields and Parkway faces Huntington at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Two tournaments hosted by parish teams begin Thursday.

The Airline boys tournament is at Freedom Fields, and the Haughton girls tournament is at Bossier.

Both tournaments run through Saturday.