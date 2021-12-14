High school soccer: Haughton boys, Benton girls win

The Haughton Buccaneers defeated the North Caddo Titans 8-0 in a non-district boys game Monday night at Freedom Fields.

Carter Ebarb led Haughton (4-8-2) with five goals. Jose Montes had two and Chris Ontiveros one.

Ontiveros, Yohan Roche and Josthin Quiacain all had assists.

In a District 1-I game at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, Airline fell to Captain Shreve.

The Vikings dropped to 8-7 overall and 1-3 in district. Shreve improved to 8-5-1 and 2-1.

In Tuesday’s games, Benton (5-4-2) visits Bossier (7-1-2) and Parkway (5-6) is at Captain Shreve.

In a non-district girls game Monday, Benton defeated Bossier 8-0 to improve to 6-4-2.

In a District 1-I game, Airline lost to undefeated Captain Shreve 4/0.

The Lady Vikings dropped to 9-5-3 overall and 4-1 in district. The Lady Gators improved to 11-0 and 1-0.

In another District 1-I game, Parkway dropped a 1-0 decision at West Monroe.

The Lady Panthers fell to 9-6 and 0-3. The Lady Rebels improved to 6-4-2 and 3-1.