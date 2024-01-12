High school soccer: Haughton boys, Bossier boys, Parkway girls win

The Haughton Bucs, Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Lady Panthers posted victories Thursday night.

In a District 1–II boys match, Haughton downed Parkway 3-1 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

In a non-district boys match, Bossier defeated Evangel Christian 2-0 at Bossier.

In a District 1-I boys match, Benton and Byrd played to a 1-1 tie at Byrd. The Tigers are 7-10-1 overall and 1-0-1 in district. The Yellow Jackets are 6-6-2 and 1-0-1.

In a non-district girls match, Parkway defeated Haughton 5-0. The Lady Panthers improved to 9-7-1. The Lady Bucs dropped to 7-11.

At Preston Crownover, Haughton’s Abdal Zidan scored two goals and Eliazar Jimenez had one.

Carter Ebarb and Ethan Osbon had assists.

Carlos Obregon and Chris Ontiveros were also standouts, Head Coach Michael Marston said. He also praised the play of goalkeeper Austin Heckman.

Haughton (8-3-3, 2-0) continues district play Friday at Northwood. Parkway dropped to 1-2 in district.

At Bossier, David Rojas and Joshua Campos scored the Bearkats’ goals.

Bossier (11-3-1) visits Captain Shreve Tuesday. Evangel dropped to 5-4-2.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.