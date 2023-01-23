High school soccer: Haughton boys get non-district victory

The Haughton Bucs defeated North Caddo 8-0 in a non-district match Monday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Carter Ebarb scored three goals and had two assists.

Abdul Zidan, Jose Montes, Coleman Pratt, Ridge Rodriguez, Homer Villarreal and Brandon Martinez scored one goal apiece. Caleb Bencke had one assist.

Haughton (12-7-1) plays North DeSoto Thursday at Bossier.

In another non-district boys match, Parkway fell to Pineville 5-3 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

The Panthers (12-5-1) host Caddo Magnet Thursday in a match that will decide the District 1-II championship. Pineville improved to 10-8.

In a girls District 1-I match, Airline dropped a 3-0 decision to Byrd at Byrd.

The Lady Vikings (9-11-4, 2-2-1) visit Minden Tuesday.