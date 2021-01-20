High school soccer: Haughton boys, Parkway girls win

The Haughton boys and Parkway girls posted victories Wednesday night.

In a District 1-II match, Haughton defeated Huntington 10-2 at Tinsley Park.

In a non-district match, Parkway blanked Evangel Christian 8-0 on the road.

Carter Jensen scored three goals to lead the Haughton boys.

Ian Ebarb and Josthin Quiacain scored two each. Johnny Van, Reese Seals and Christian Ontervious had one apiece

The Bucs improved to 7-6-3 overall and 1-1-1 in district.

Peyton Pipes scored four goals and had three assists in the Parkway girls’ victory.

Maya Jackson had two goals and two assists. Cammie Dunn scored two goals. Audrey Stippel had an assist.

Aubri Dupre got the shutout.

Parkway improved to 10-4-1.