High school soccer: Haughton boys roll past West Ouachita

The Haughton Bucs routed West Ouachita 9-1 in a boys match Saturday.

Abdul Zidan scored three goals and Jose Montes two. Carter Ebarb, Jacob Wood and Chris Ontiveros scored one apiece.

Carlos Obregon, Hudson Culver and Yohan Roche were cited for their all-around effort.

The Haughton JV closed its season with a loss to Calvary Baptist and a victory over West Ouachita. Rico Rodriguez, Brandon Martinez and Homero Villarreal scored goals.

Haughton is No. 18 in the Division II power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com, and will make the playoffs. The Bucs (11-7-1) play North Caddo Monday at 6 p.m. at Airline.

The regular season ends Jan. 31.

In a boys non-district match, Benton fell to Caddo Magnet 2-1.

Benton (10-11-1) is No. 26 in the Division I power ratings. The top 32 teams in the final ratings make the playoffs.

The Tigers, who defeated Sterlington 4-1 Friday, visit Captain Shreve Wednesday with a chance to earn a share of the District 1-I title.

In a girls non-district match, Parkway fell to Neville 2-0 in Monroe.

The Lady Panthers (11-6-1) are No. 9 in the Division II power ratings and will host a first-round playoff match.

Parkway hosts Natchitoches Central Tuesday in a District 1-II match.