High school soccer: Haughton downs Minden in District 1-II boys opener; Airline blanks Haughton in girls 1-I match

The Haughton Bucs opened District 1-II play Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over Minden at Lakeside.

Abdal Zidan scored two goals. Eliazar Jiminez and Carter Ebarb scored one each.

Carlos Obregon and Chris Ontiveros were also standouts, Head Coach Michael Marston said.

Haughton (7-3-3) continues district play Thursday against Parkway at Preston Crownover Stadium.

In District 1-I girls matches Tuesday, Airline defeated Haughton 2-0 and Benton fell to Captain Shreve 3-2.

With one district match left, Captain Shreve (15-2, 4-0) clinched a share of the title. Benton dropped to 9-8 and 2-1.

Airline improved to 6-9 and 1-3. Haughton dropped to 7-10 and 1-2.

In a District 1-II opener, Parkway and North DeSoto played to a 2-2 tie.

Parkway is 8-6-1. North DeSoto is 11-4-4.

In another District 1-II opener, Minden and Natchitoches Central played to a scoreless tie.

Minden is 5-7-3. Natchitoches Central is 5-9-1.

Caddo Magnet (12-3, 2-0) leads the district. The Mustangs visit Parkway Wednesday at 6 p.m.