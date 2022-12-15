High school soccer: Haughton downs Parkway in Airline Classic boys tournament

The Haughton Bucs snapped Parkway’s five-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory over Panthers Thursday in the Airline Classic boys tournament at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Jose Montes, Abdul Zidan, Carter Ebarb and Jacob Wood all scored goals for Haughton.

Caleb Bencke, Hudson Culver, Brayden Hardy and freshman Homero Villarreal were cited for their all-around play.

Brasen Teutsch scored Parkway’s first goal with an assist from Nolan Dean. Dean scored the second on a penalty kick.

Haughton (4-5-1) plays North Caddo at 5:15 p.m. Friday. Parkway (7-3) faces Northwood at 1 Saturday.

In the final tournament game Thursday, Airline defeated Northwood 3-0. The Vikings (3-5-1) play Minden at 2:30 Saturday.

Here is the rest of Friday’s schedule at Airline: Dutchtown vs. Benton, 4; Minden vs. Northwood, 6:30; Calvary Baptist vs. North Caddo, 7:45; Dutchtown vs. Byrd, 9:10.

In girls games Thursday, Haughton defeated Minden 3-1 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, Benton defeated North DeSoto 4-1 at Freedom Fields, Airline and West Monroe played to a scoreless tie at West Monroe, and Parkway lost to Calvary Baptist 2-0 at Calvary.

At Preston Crownover, Lowrey Lain, Dani Droddy and Alexis Cooper scored one goal apiece for Haughton.

The Lady Bucs (7-4-2) visit North DeSoto Saturday at 10 a.m.

Airline heads into the Christmas break 5-7-4.

Benton (9-5-2) visits Parkway (4-5) Monday.

Bossier (4-7-1) hosts Ouachita Parish Tuesday.

Note: Game statistics and information provided by coaches.