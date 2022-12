The Haughton Bucs edged the Airline Vikings 3-2 on the first day of the West Ouachita tournament.

Jacob Wood scored two goals for the Bucs and Carter Ebarb had one.

Coach Michael Marston also said Abdul Zidan, Chris Ontiveros and Jose Montes were standouts.

The Bucs (3-2) play Ouachita Christian at 8 p.m. Thursday. The Vikings (0-2-1) face Tioga and Archbishop Rummel in the tournament Saturday.

In a girls game Wednesday, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 5-0.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.