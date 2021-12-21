High school soccer: Haughton girls, Benton boys win

The Haughton girls and Benton boys picked up victories Monday.

Haughton defeated Ruston 2-0, and Benton downed West Ouachita 8-0.

In another boys game, Haughton dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Ruston.

Lowrey Lain and Lauren Tippet scored goals as the Haughton girls improved to 7-7-1.

The Haughton boys fell behind 3-0 at the half then rallied in the second. Jose Montes scored the Bucs’ first goal on an assist from Chris Ontiveros. Josthin Quiacain scored the second on an assist from Yohan Roche.

Haughton Head Coach Michael Marston said Matthew Hollis and Brayden Harden also played well.

Benton improved to 6-6-2 with its victory.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.