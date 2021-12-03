High school soccer: Haughton girls, Bossier boys win in Bossier tournament; Airline downs Ruston in girls district opener

The Haughton girls and Bossier boys won games in group play Thursday on the first day of the Bossier Soccer Classic at Tinsley Park.

Haughton defeated Minden 3-1, and Bossier downed Haughton 5-0.

In District 1-I girls openers, Airline defeated Ruston 2-0 at Ruston and Parkway fell to Alexandria 2-0 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

In a District 1-I boys opener, Airline fell to Ruston 3-2 at Ruston.

At Tinsley Park, Lowrey Lain scored all three goals as Haughton improved to 3-2-2.

The Lady Bucs face Airline at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Felix Deras led Bossier (5-1-1) with three goals. Rony Carcamo and Hilder Quintanilla scored one each.

Quintanilla, Carcamo, David Rojas and Yoany Reyes all had assists,

Bossier won two games in the JV division, defeating Byrd 2-0 and Caddo Magnet 3-2.

Alex Serrano and Rodrigo Hurtado had goals against Byrd. Serrano scored all three against Magnet.

Games resume at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The tournament concludes Saturday.

At Ruston, Sicily Fontaine and Adele Bihler scored goals as the Airline girls improved to 6-1-1. Bianca Pantaze and Fontaine had assists.

The Airline boys dropped to 5-3.