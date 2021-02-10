High school soccer: Haughton girls, Parkway boys suffer close second-round playoff losses

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Panthers lost close second-round playoff matches Wednesday.

In a Division II girls match, No. 8 seed Haughton fell to No. 9 West Ouachita 2-0 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

In a Division II boys match, No. 7 Parkway dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 10 East Jefferson at Tinsley Park.

At Bossier, the visiting Lady Chiefs took a 1-0 lead early in the match. They scored the second goal just after halftime.

Play was suspended about 13 minutes into the second half because of lightning. After an hour delay, the match was called, Haughton coach John Stafford said.

Four seniors played their final match — Madeline Milton, Tylar Horn, Payton Elwell and goalie Mia Vanmeter.

Haughton finished 10-9-3. West Ouachita improved to 10-10-0.

At Tinsley Park, East Jefferson scored the game’s lone goal in the first half.

Three Parkway seniors — Fred Tice, Kaine Hanson and Nathan Griffin — finished their high school careers.

Parkway finished 8-10-3. East Jefferson improved to 5-7-4.