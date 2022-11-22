High school soccer: Haughton, Ruston tie 1-1 in girls game; Haughton boys fall to Ouachita Parish

The Haughton Lady Bucs tied Ruston 1-1 Tuesday at Ruston.

Lowrey Lain scored off an assist by Ambur Dement. Haughton is 3-1-1.

The Haughton boys team lost to Ouachita Parish 4-1 on the road. The Bucs dropped to 2-1.

The Parkway Lady Panthers opened their season last week in the Loyola tournament and went 1-3 against some tough competition.

Parkway lost to defending Division III state champion Loyola 4-0. Aubri Dupre had 11 saves.

Cameron Dunn scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Baton Rouge. Dupre had seven saves and one assist. Isabel Bright had one assist.

Dupre had 14 saves in a 3-0 loss to Lakeshore, a Division II quarterfinalist last season. She had 19 saves and scored a goal in a 6-1 loss to Northshore, a Division I semifinalist last season.