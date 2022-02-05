High school soccer: Haughton teams fall in second round; Benton boys and girls, Parkway boys, Bossier boys play Saturday

High school soccer: Haughton teams fall in second round; Benton boys and...

The Haughton boys and girls teams saw their seasons come to an end Friday night in the second round of the Division II playoffs.

The No. 21 seed Bucs fell to No. 5 Caddo Magnet 3-1 at Lee Hedges Stadium. The No. 11 seed Lady Bucs lost to No. 6 Lakeshore 8-0 in Mandeville.

Carter Ebarb scored Haughton’s goal against Magnet, which defeated the Bucs 5-0 in their regular-season district meeting.

Ebarb finished the season with 25 goals.

Coaches also cited the play of Christian Obregon and Jose Montes. Montes had 15 goals on the season.

Haughton finished 8-14-2. Caddo Magnet (17-8-1) will travel to Monroe for a matchup against No. 4 Neville in the quarterfinals.

The Lakeshore game was the last for Haughton seniors Alyssa Taylor, Bizzy Gaspard, Lauren Tippet and Cassidy Cloud. They helped the Lady Bucs reach the playoffs three straight years, hosting first-round games each time. They were the first home playoff games in school history.

Haughton finished 11-12-4. Lakeshore (12-7-4) visits No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Four other parish teams that received first-round byes play their second-round games Saturday.

In Division II boys, District 1 champion Benton (14-7-2), the No. 6 seed, takes on No. 22 Lakeshore (7-12-3) at noon at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

District 1 runner-up Parkway (13-8-1), the No. 8 seed, meets No. 9 Ouachita Parish (15-5-3) at 5 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In Division III boys, District 1 champion Bossier (17-2-3), the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 13 Haynes Academy (13-8-1) at 5.

In Division II girls, No. 5 Benton (14-9-4) takes on No. 12 Franklin Parish (6-6-4) at noon at Airline.