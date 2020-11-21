High school soccer: Parish teams notch wins in Airline boys tournament; Haughton girls win own tournament

A Bossier Parish team didn’t win the Airline Boys Soccer Classic, but several parish teams picked up victories in the event that concluded Saturday after three days of action at Freedom Fields.

In matchups of parish teams, Airline defeated Haughton 2-1 and lost to Bossier 1-0. Haughton and Bossier tied 1-1.

Benton went 1-1-1. The Tigers defeated West Monroe 2-1, tied Byrd 2-2 and lost to Loyola College Prep 3-1.

Bossier and Haughton also defeated North DeSoto 8-1 and 7-0, respectively.

Parkway posted an 8-0 victory over Minden. The Panthers have outscored their first two opponents 12-0.

Captain Shreve won the varsity tournament, defeating Loyola 2-1 in the championship game.

The Gators went 4-0.

Logan Smith scored a goal and assisted on one in Benton’s win over West Monroe. Buzz Bording had one goal.

Smith and Ethan Bihler scored one goal each against Byrd. Dayne Reed had an assist.

Ben Poole scored the lone goal against Loyola.

“Great team efforts in Saturday’s games,” Benton head coach Bryan George said in a text message.

In the JV division, Benton defeated Parkway 3-1 and Caddo Magnet 1-0 and tied Byrd 1-1.

Josh Corsino scored two goals. Will Weiford, Jimmy Ward and Andy Lim had one apiece.

“Great effort and showing by JV only playing with 12 guys,” George said. “Great team efforts.”

Charlie Doddy had Haughton’s goal in the loss to Airline. Carlos Ovregon and Ian Ebarb played well, head coach Michael Marston said.

Carter Ebarb scored three goals against North DeSoto. Ian Ebarb had two. Josthin Quiacain and Christian Ontervious scored one each.

Ian Ebarb scored the Bucs’ lone goal against Bossier on a penalty kick.

Reese Seals played well defensively, Marston said. Josh Delcid had good games as goalkeeper throughout the event.

Girls

The Haughton Lady Bucs went 4-0 and won their own tournament held Thursday through Saturday at Tinsley Park.

Haughton defeated Benton 3-2 Thursday. It was both teams’ first match of the tournament and proved to be decisive. The Lady Tigers finished runner-up at 3-1.

Haughton also defeated Minden 4-0, Calvary Baptist 2-1 and North Caddo 7-0. The Lady Bucs are 4-1.

Benton defeated Minden, Calvary Baptist and North Caddo by the same scores as Haughton. The Lady Tigers are 3-2.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches and scores posted on the LHSAA website. It will be updated if more information is received.