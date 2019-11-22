High school soccer: Parish teams post wins in Airline, Haughton tournaments

Airline, Benton, Parkway and Bossier all won matches on the first day of the Airline Classic boys soccer tournament Thursday at Freedom Fields.

Airline defeated Caddo Magnet 3-0, Benton edged Captain Shreve 1-0, Parkway downed Natchitoches Central 1-0 and Bossier routed Huntington 7-0.

After a scoreless first half, Thang Mang scored Airline’s first goal on an assist from Jorge Tinko.

Adam Bihler made it 2-0 with a goal off a rebound. Tinko fed Tung Khai for the final goal.

Jaime Garcia scored Benton’s goal against Shreve on an assist from Devin Ryan.

The tournament resumes Friday evening and concludes Saturday.

In first-round matches in the Cranberry Classic hosted by Haughton, Haughton downed Bossier 7-0, Ouachita Christian defeated Evangel Christian 2-1, Pineville topped North Caddo 7-0 and Ouachita Parish dropped Calvary Baptist 7-0.

In quarterfinal matches Saturday, Ouachita Parish plays Pineville at 11:30 a.m. and Haughton faces Ouachita Christian at 12:45 p.m. The championship match is at 5:45 p.m.

In another match Thursday, Parkway defeated Northwood 8-0.

NOTE: Match results and statistics provided by coaches.

