High school soccer: Parkway, Airline win girls games

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings won games Monday night.

Airline defeated Pineville 4-1 in District 1-I game at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Parkway blanked Evangel Christian 5-0 in a non-district game at Memorial Stadium.

In a boys District 1-I game, Airline fell to Pineville 3-0.

Kendahl Winningham scored three goals as Parkway improved to 7-3.

Cameron Dunn had one goal and one assist. Maya Jackson scored one goal.

Isabel Bright had two assists and Marie Smith had one.

Aubri Dupree had three saves.

The Airline girls improved to 8-3-1 overall and 3-0 in district with the victory. The boys dropped to 6-6 and 1-2.