High school soccer: Parkway, Bossier, Airline win on first day of Airline Classic boys tournament; Haughton wins opener in Cranberry Classic girls tournament

High school soccer: Parkway, Bossier, Airline win on first day of Airline...

The Parkway Panthers, Bossier Bearkats and Airline Vikings won on the first day of the Airline Classic boys tournament.

Parkway defeated West Ouachita 6-0, Bossier dropped Caddo Magnet 5-0 and Airline defeated Haughton 4-2.

In another game, Benton and Byrd played to a scoreless tie.

Maximus Holt scored five goals to lead Parkway. Daniel Lee scored one.

Aeron Burrell had two assists. Ryder Trant, Nolan Dean and JR McGaugh had one apiece.

Felix Deras had two goals and one assist in Bossier’s victory.

Hilder Quintanilla, Jorge Alfaro and Kelvis Cristales scored one goal apiece.

Cristian Matamoros had two assists. Marquis Harris had one.

The tournament continues Friday at Tinsley Park and MD Ray Field at Airline Stadium and concludes Saturday.

Haughton defeated Bossier 7-0 in the first round of the Haughton Cranberry Classic at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Lowrey Lain scored two goals. Alyssa Taylor, Jordan Pieri, Madecyn Johnson, Ambur Dement and Bizzy Gaspard all scored one.

In other first-round games, Airline fell to Ouachita Christian 2-1 and Ouachita Parish defeated Minden 2-1.

The tournament concludes Saturday with the semifinals and finals in the winners’ and consolation brackets.

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to Loyola 3-0 on the first day of the Loyola tournament.

Aubri Dupre had nine saves for the Lady Panthers.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.