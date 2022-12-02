High school soccer: Parkway, Bossier boys, Airline girls win on first day of Bossier tournament

Parkway and Haughton posted wins in the boys division Thursday on the first day of the Bossier High School Futbol Classic at Tinsley Park.
The Panthers defeated Minden 2-1, and the Bearkats downed Caddo Magnet 1-0.
In a girls division game, Airline defeated North DeSoto 3-0.
Parkway fell behind 1-0 in the first minute but the Panthers rallied with two second-half goals.
Brasen Teutsch scored on a penalty kick. Nolan Dean had the other goal.
Parkway improved to 2-1.
Alexis Serrano scored Bossier’s goal on an assist by David Rojas. The Bearkats improved to 3-1-2.
Airline improved to 3-2-2 with its victory.
The tournament continues Friday and concludes Saturday.
Play begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday with the final games beginning at 8.
Play begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The championship games are scheduled for 6:45 Saturday night.
Admission is $7 for a one-day pass, $12 for a two-day pass and $18 for a three-day pass.
Elsewhere, Haughton played Ouachita Christian to a 3-3 tie in a boys game in the West Ouachita tournament.
Carter Ebarb, Jose Montes and Jacob Wood scored goals. The Bucs (3-2-1) play West Monroe in the tournament Saturday.
Note: Game stats provided by coaches.