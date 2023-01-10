High school soccer: Parkway boys and girls, Haughton boys get district wins; Bossier boys’ winning streak reaches 14

High school soccer: Parkway boys and girls, Haughton boys get district wins;...

The Parkway boys and girls and Haughton boys won District 1-II matches Tuesday night.

The Panthers defeated Minden 7-3 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Lady Panthers defeated Huntington 9-0 at Cargill Park.

The Bucs downed Huntington 8-0 at Cargill.

In a non-district boys match, Bossier defeated Captain Shreve 4-2 at Memorial Stadium.

At Preston Crownover, Nolan Dean scored three goals and had one assist to lead the Panthers. Daniel Lee had two goals and two assists.

Ryder Trant had one goal and two assists. Owen Maranto had one goal, and Ashton Henry had one assist.

Haughton extended its winning streak to six. Parkway (8-4-1, 2-0) hosts Haughton (9-5-1, 2-0) Thursday night at 7:45.

The Lady Panthers (8-5, 2-0) won their fourth in a row. They host Haughton Thursday at 6.

At Bossier, the Bearkats extended their winning streak to 14 and unbeaten streak to 16.

Felix Deras scored two goals Alexis Serrano and Rony Carcamo had one goal and one assist each.

Yoany Reyes and David Rojas had one assist each.

Bossier (14-1-2) travels to Monroe to play Neville Friday at 5:30.