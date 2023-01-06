High school soccer: Parkway boys and girls, Haughton boys open District 1-II play with victories

The Parkway boys and girls and the Haughton boys opened District 1-II play with victories Thursday night.

In boys matches, Parkway defeated North DeSoto 4-1 at North DeSoto, and Haughton downed Minden 8-2 at Minden.

The Parkway girls defeated Minden 6-1 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

In a non-district boys match, Airline fell to Loyola 3-2 at Messmer Stadium.

In a non-district girls match, Benton lost to Loyola 5-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

At North DeSoto, Brasen Teutsch and Nolan Dean scored two goals each to lead Parkway.

Shawn Jackson, Dean, Teutsch and Ryder Trant all had assists.

North DeSoto dropped to 4-9.

Parkway (8-3-1) visits Loyola at 10 a.m. Saturday.

At Minden, Jose Montes scored three goals to lead Haughton.

Jacob Wood and Abdul Zidan scored two goals each. Carter Ebarb had one.

Carlos Obregon, Yohan Roche, Hudson Culver and Brayden Hardy were cited for their all-around effort.

Minden dropped to 3-7-1.

Haughton (7-5-1) plays Calvary Baptist at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Preston Crownover.

Emma Albarado scored five goals in the Parkway girls’ victory.

Cameron Dunn had three assists and one goal. Isabel Bright had two assists and Marie Smith one.

Aubri Dupre had five saves.

Parkway (5-5) hosts Evangel Christian at 6 Friday. Minden fell to 4-8.

The Airline boys dropped to 3-8-1. The Vikings visit Captain Shreve on Jan. 12. Loyola improved to 5-9-1.

The Benton girls dropped to 9-6-2.The Lady Tigers play Texas High at 6 Friday at Airline. Loyola improved to 9-1-3.

Note: Match statistics and information provided by coaches.