High school soccer: Parkway boys, Benton and Bossier girls win

The Parkway boys and the Benton and Bossier girls teams picked up victories Monday night.

Parkway defeated Ruston 4-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

In another boys game, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 3-2 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Benton defeated Southwood 8-0 in a District 1-I game on the road.

Bossier defeated Wossman 7-0 at Memorial Stadium.

In another District 1-I girls game, Airline lost to Captain Shreve 5-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Tyler McCann, Trenton, Lape, Ryder Trant and Daniel Lee scored goals for Parkway. Lee’s came on a header and was assisted by Nolan Dean.

Goalkeeper Tyler McCaw got the shutout.

Parkway (6-2) plays Airline at 6:30 p.m.Tuesday in the Airline Winter Classic.

Jose Montes and Abdul Zidan scored Haughton’s goals.

The Bucs (3-5-1) face Parkway in the Airline tournament Thursday at 5.

The Benton girls improved to 8-5-2 overall and 1-0-1 in district. The Lady Tigers play North DeSoto at 6 Thursday at Freedom Fields.

Bossier improved to 3-8. The Lady Kats host Southwood at 5:30 Thursday.

Airline dropped to 5-7-3 and 0-1-1. Captain Shreve (15-1, 2-0) extended its winning streak to 12.

Note: Game statistics provided by coaches.