High school soccer: Parkway boys down Magnet; district titles still up for grabs as regular season enters final week

High school soccer: Parkway boys down Magnet; district titles still up for...

The Parkway Panthers kept their hopes for a share of the District 1-II boys championship alive with a 1-0 victory over Caddo Magnet Monday night at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Parkway improved to 12-8-1 overall and 4-1 in district. Caddo Magnet dropped to 16-7-1 and 4-1.

Maximus Holt, who set the school career goals record last week, scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Ryder Trant.

Parkway goalkeeper Peyton May had an outstanding game. He had five saves, including two on penalty kicks.

Parkway’s victory assures defending champion Benton, which defeated Haughton 5-1 Monday, at least a share of the championship.

Benton (13-7-2, 5-0) faces Magnet on Thursday in its final regular-season game. Parkway closes the regular season Thursday against Northwood (13-5-2, 2-2).

If the Mustangs and Panthers win, Benton, Parkway and Magnet will finish tied for first.

Regardless, all three are headed to the playoffs.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 8 in the Division II power ratings, Parkway No. 9 and Magnet No. 6.

The top eight in the final power ratings receive first-round byes. The next eight host first-round games.

Playoff pairings will be announced Sunday.

In a District 1-I boys game Monday, Airline fell to Byrd 4-1 at Byrd.

The Vikings dropped to 11-11 and finished district play 2-6. Byrd improved to 12-6-4 and 8-0.

Airline is No. 22 in the Division I power ratings. The Vikings close the regular season against Northwood Friday and will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

In a Division I girls game, Airline dropped a tough 1-0 decision against Byrd.

The Lady Vikings fell to 10-10-4 and 5-4. The Lady Jackets improved to 12-4-8 and 6-0-2.

Airline closes the regular season Thursday at home against North DeSoto.

The Lady Vikings are No. 28 in the Division I power ratings, four spots above the cutoff for the playoffs.

Benton (13-9-4, 3-0) faces Haughton (10-10-3, 2-1) Tuesday night.

If Benton wins, the Lady Tigers will battle Magnet (12-5-3) for the district championship Thursday. If Haughton wins, the Lady Bucs will have a chance to claim a share of the title. Haughton closes the regular season against Minden Thursday.

Benton is No. 5 in the Division II power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com, and Haughton is No. 11.

Bossier (16-2-3) is scheduled to play Loyola (8-7-1, 2-0) Thursday at Messmer Stadium in a District 1-III boys game. If Loyola defeats Sterlington (9-5-1, 2-1) Tuesday, the game will be for the outright district title.

Bossier is No. 4 in the Division III power ratings and Loyola is No. 12. Sterlington is No. 13.