High school soccer: Parkway boys get first victory; Haughton girls tournament underway

The Parkway Panthers edged Evangel Christian 1-0 for their first victory of the season Wednesday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Nolan Dean scored the game’s lone goal. The Panthers improved to 1-1.

In the opener of Haughton’s annual Cranberry Classic girls tournament, Bossier and Northwood played to a scoreless tie at Memorial Stadium.

Northwood advanced on penalty kicks.

In Thursday’s first-round games, Haughton plays Ruston at 4:30 p.m., Benton takes on Minden at 5:45 and Airline plays Calvary Baptist at 7.

The winners’ bracket semifinals are at 11:30 and 12:45 Saturday with the championship game set for 5:45.

The consolation semifinals are at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Saturday with the finals at 3:15.