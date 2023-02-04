High school soccer: Parkway edges Haughton in Division II first-round boys match

The Parkway Panthers pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Haughton Bucs in the first round of the Division II boys playoffs Saturday afternoon at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Brasen Teutsch broke a 2-2 tie with a goal about 12 minutes into the second half.

It was Parkway’s first playoff victory since 2012.

Parkway (13-7-1), the No. 14 seed, will travel to Metairie to play No. 3 Archbishop Rummel (20-5-1), which defeated No. 30 Minden 8-0 in the first round.

Haughton, the No. 19 seed, closed its season 13-8-1, the best record in the program’s history.

Daniel Lee scored Parkway’s first goal on a free kick. Haughton’s Abdul Zidan tied it off an assist from Carter Ebarb.

Jonathan Gaskins gave the Panthers the lead, scoring following a Nolan Dean free kick.

The Bucs tied it at 2 on an Ebarb goal off an assist from Homero Villarreal.

Zidan finished the season with 27 goals. Ebarb had 22. Jose Montes led the Bucs with 42.

In a Division III girls first-round match, the No. 27 seed Bossier Lady Kats put up a good fight against No. 6 Academy of Sacred Heart before falling 6-0 in New Orleans.

Bossier, which made the playoffs for the first time since 2013, finished 7-12-1.

The Lady Kats fell behind 3-0 early, but Bossier held the Lady Cardinals scoreless for the next 30 minutes.

Sacred Heart then added three more for a 6-0 halftime lead.

Bossier coach James Polk was proud of the way his team performed throughout the season.

“The growth and work these girls put in will will not be overshadowed,” he wrote in a text message. “They have proved to themselves and everybody that they can play on the field with anybody and made all their coaches and supporters very proud!”