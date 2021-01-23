High school soccer: Parkway gets past Airline in girls district match; Haughton, Northwood boys tie

The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated the Airline 2-0 in a hard-fought District 1-I girls soccer match Saturday at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Peyton Pipes scored both goals. Maya Jackson and Audrey Stippel had one assist each.

Aubri Dupre posted her fourth straight shutout in goal with defensive help from Amaya Beckham, Elizabeth Newman, Sierra Leins and Marie Smith.

Parkway improved to 12-4-1 overall and 5-1 in district. Airline dropped to 5-9-3 and 1-3.

In a non-district girls match, Loyola ended Benton’s five-match winning streak with an 8-0 victory at Messmer Stadium.

The Lady Tigers fell to 15-6-1. The Lady Flyers improved to 16-5-2.

In a District 1-II boys match, Haughton and Northwood played to a 2-2 tie at Tinsley Park.

Carter Ebarb and Ian Ebarb scored the Bucs’ goals. Ian’s goal on a penalty kick tied it.

Haughton is 7-6-4 overall and 1-1-2 in district. Northwood is 2-7-1 and 0-2-1.