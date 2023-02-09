High school soccer: Parkway girls, Bossier boys reach quarterfinals with shutout victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Bossier Bearkats advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs with shutout victories Thursday.

In Division II girls, No. 8 seed Parkway defeated No. 9 David Thibodaux 2-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

The Lady Panthers (14-7-1) will travel to Lafayette to play No. 1 St. Thomas More (28-0-2). St. Thomas More, the defending state champion, defeated No. 16 North DeSoto 9-0 in the second round.

Parkway is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019, which was the last time the Lady Panthers were in Division II.

In Division III boys, No. 2 seed Bossier defeated No. 15 Tara 3-0 at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier will host No. 10 Belaire (16-6-2), which defeated No. 7 DeRidder 4-3 in the second round.

This is the fourth straight year Bossier has reached at least the quarterfinals.

At Preston Crownover, the first 30 minutes was pretty even.

But with about eight minutes to play in the first half, Parkway’s Marie Smith sent a corner kick to about six yards in front of the goal. Cameron Dunn and Emilie Morton were side-by-side surrounded by Lady Bulldogs, but Morton was able to kick the ball past the outstretched right hand of the Thibodaux goalkeeper.

A few minutes later, Smith scored on a long shot from the right wing.

Parkway’s defenders, including Hallie Worthy, Sierra Leins and Kennedi Lee, kept the Lady Bulldogs from getting many good looks at the goal. When the Lady Bulldogs were able to get a shot off, goal keeper Aubri Dupre was there to stop it.

Thibodaux closed its season 11-10-3.

At Memorial Stadium, Yoany Reyes, Alexander Tomo and David Rojas scored goals for the Bearkats.

Reyes and and Rojas had one assist each.

Tara finished 14-4-2.