High school soccer: Parkway girls, Bossier boys win

The Parkway girls and Bossier boys won matches Thursday night.

Parkway defeated Pineville 6-3 in a District 1-I match at Tinsley Park. Bossier blanked Parkway 3-0 in a non-district match at Bossier.

Elsewhere, the Airline boys and girls both lost District 1-I matches to Alexandria on the road. The Vikings fell 6-2 and the Lady Vikings lost 2-0.

At Tinsley, Peyton Pipes led the Parkway (8-4, 2-1) with three goals and one assist. Maya Jackson had one goal and two assists.

Canmie Dunn had three assists and scored a goal. Isabel Bright scored one goal and Marie Smith had one assist.

Pineville fell to 6-8 overall and 1-4 in district.

At Bossier, Jorge Alfaro, Marquis Harris and Yoany Reyes scored one goal apiece for the Bearkats (12-2-3).

Harris, Felix Deras and Kolby Shiers all had assists.

At Alexandria, the Trojans scored four goals in the final 13 minutes after Airline’s Alex Garcia tied the match at 2 on a header.

Jorge Tinoco scored the Vikings’ other goal in the first half. Three of ASH’s goals came on penalty kicks.

Airline dropped to 10-5-2 and 3-2. Alexandria improved to 5-8-1 and 3-2.

The Airline girls fell to 4-7-1 and 1-3 with the loss. Alexandria improved to 5-6 and 2-2