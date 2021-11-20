High school soccer: Parkway girls get win in Loyola tournament; Airline, Haughton tournaments conclude Saturday

High school soccer: Parkway girls get win in Loyola tournament; Airline, Haughton...

The Parkway Lady Panthers rolled past DeRiddet 6-0 Friday on the second day of the Loyola College Prep tournament.

Isabel Bright and Cameron Dunn had two goals and one assist each.

Maya Jackson had one goal and one assist.

Marie Smith scored a goal. Kendahl Winningham, Sierra Liens and Audrey Stippel all had one assist.

The Lady Panthers improved to 2-1.

In the Airline Classic boys tournament Friday, the host Vikings defeated Northwood 3-0, Benton and Lafayette played to a scoreless tie, Bossier defeated West Ouachita 4-1 and Parkway fell to University Lab 2-0.

The tournament concludes Saturday.

Games start at 8:15 a.m. at Tinsley Park and M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. The final games are at Airline starting at 3.

The Haughton Cranberry Classic girls tournament also concludes Saturday

In the Haughton winners’ bracket semifinals, Ouachita Christian faces Ouachita Parish at 11:30 a.m. and Haughton plays Calvary Baptist at 12:15 p.m. at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

The third-place game is at 4:30. It will be followed by the championship game at 5:45.

In the consolation semifinals, Airline plays Minden at 9 a.m. and Ruston faces Bossier at 10:45.

The seventh-place game is at 2 p.m. The consolation final is at 3:15.