High school soccer: Parkway, Haughton boys win District 1-II matches

The Parkway and Haughton boys teams won District 1-II matches Tuesday.

Parkway defeated Huntington 4-0 at Cargill Park, and Haughton downed Northwood 3-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Nolan Dean had a hat trick in Parkway’s victory. He has 24 goals on the season. Johnny Gaskins scored one goal.

JR McGaugh, Ryder Trant and Cole Dabbs had one assist apiece.

Parkway (11-4-1, 4-0) faces Northwood at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

At Preston Crownover, Josthin Quiacain, Abdul Zidan and Jose Montes scored Haughton’s goals. Yohan Roche and Caleb Bencke were cited for their all-around play. Eliazar Jimenez got the shutout.

Haughton (10-7-2, 2-2) plays West Ouachita at 2:30 Saturday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

In non-district boys games, Bossier defeated Ouachita Christian 6-1 at Memorial Stadium, and Benton topped West Ouachita 9-1 in West Monroe.

Bossier, which had its 14-match winning streak snapped with a 1-0 loss to Neville last Friday, improved to 15-1-2. The Bearkats visit Carroll in a District 1-III match at 5 Thursday.

Benton improved to 8-10-1. The Tigers visit Airline at 6:15 Thursday.

In a District 1-I girls match, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 8-0 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

The Lady Bucs (7-10-2, 1-3) play West Monroe at 5 Friday at Freedom Fields. Captain Shreve (23-1-3, 5-0) wrapped up the district championship.

In District 1-I matches Monday, Airline defeated Southwood 8-0 at Airline, and Benton fell to Byrd 8-0 at Byrd.

Audrie Walton scored two goals for Airline. Sicily Fontaine, Katie Jump, Olivia Tinkis, Jackie Espinosa, Aly Campbell and Amanda Cisneros all had one.

Shaylynn Severson, Jaicee McEntyre and Cisneros had assists.

Airline (9-10-4, 2-1-1) visits Byrd at 6 Monday.

Benton (9-10-2, 1-2-1) visits Parkway at 6 Wednesday.