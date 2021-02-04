High school soccer: Parkway pulls out dramatic victory over West Monroe in first round of Div. I girls playoffs

Peyton Pipes scored in stoppage time of the second overtime period as the Parkway Lady Panthers rallied for a 2-1 victory over the West Monroe Lady Rebels in the first round of the Division I girls soccer playoffs Thursday night at Don Shows Field at Rebel Stadium.

Parkway (14-7-1), the No. 18 seed, plays No. 2 Mt. Carmel (17-1-2) in the second round. Mt. Carmel defeated No. 31 Ponchatoula 8-0 in the first round.

West Monroe, the No. 15 seed, finished 10-6-3. Parkway also defeated West Monroe 2-1 in a District 1-I match during the regular season.

Pipes’ match-winner came with about 2:15 left in stoppage time.

Marie Smith got a free kick after being knocked down by a defender. Her kick went about 35 yards to Pipes, who was near the West Monroe 30-yard line.

Pipes took the ball down the middle of the field and veered to her left. She launched a shot around the 2-yard line as a West Monroe defender charged at her.

The ball that nestled in the left side of the net just beyond the reach of the diving goalkeeper.

Jackson’s goal came in about the 34th minute of the second half during a heavy downpour.

She took a perfect pass from Pipes, who was out of bounds around the 10-yard line, and headed it in the center of the goal from a few yards away.

Parts of the second half were played in heavy rain that created some large puddles in the out-of-bounds areas.

Two boys first-round matches are scheduled for Saturday.

In Division I, No. 18 Airline (11-8-3) travels to Harvey to play No. 15 West Jefferson (11-5-2) at 4:30 p.m.

In Division II, No. 16 Haughton (8-8-4) plays No. 17 Ouachita Parish (4-8-3) at 4 p.m. at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Benton and Haughton received first-round byes in the Division II girls playoffs.

Benton and Parkway received byes in the Division II boys playoffs. Bossier received a bye in Division III.