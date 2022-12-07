High school soccer: Parkway rallies past Benton in boys game; Haughton girls win

The Parkway boys and Haughton girls won games Wednesday night.

Parkway defeated Benton 4-1 at Memorial Stadium. Haughton blanked Huntington 9-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

Parkway and Benton were longtime foes in District 1-II with the Tigers dominating the series in recent years. But with Benton moving up to Division I this season the game is no longer a district one.

Benton led 1-0 at the half. Parkway tied it early in second half on a goal by Nolan Dean with an assist from JR McGaugh.

Danny Lee scored a few minutes later to put the Panthers on top for good.

Brasen Teutsch scored the third goal on an assist from Dean. Lee closed the scoring with another unassisted goal.

In addition to his goals, Lee had an outstanding game defensively, Head Coach Matthew Sewell said.

Parkway (5-2) hosts Ruston at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Benton (4-3-1) faces Bossier at 6 Tuesday at Freedom Fields.

At Preston Crownover, Ambur Dement scored three goals and Olivia Silny and Jordan Pieri had two each in Haughton’s victory.

Lowrey Lain and Dani Droddy scored one each.

Haughton (6-3-2) plays Byrd in a District 1-I game at 6 Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Note: Game statistics provided by coaches.