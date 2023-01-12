High school soccer: Parkway sweeps Haughton; Airline girls win

Parkway swept Haughton in boys and girls matches Thursday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium.

The Panthers won 4-2 in a District 1-II match. The Lady Panthers won 5-1 in a non-district match.

In District 1-I boys matches, Benton fell to Byrd 2-1 at Memorial Stadium, and Airline lost to Captain Shreve 5-2 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

In a another non-district girls match, Airline defeated Evangel Christian 3-1 at Evangel.

At Preston Crownover, Daniel Lee scored two unassisted goals in the Parkway boys’ victory.

Brasen Teutsch and JR McGaugh scored one each. Nolan Dean and Ryder Trant had one assist each.

Jose Montes and Abdul Zidan scored Haughton’s goals. Carter Ebarb assisted on both.

Chris Ontiveros, Yohan Roche and Josthin Quiacain were cited for their all-around play.

Parkway (10-4-1, 3-0) leads Caddo Magnet (6-5-2, 2-0) by a half-game in the distant standings. Haughton (9-6-1, 2-1) is one game back.

Haughton plays Magnet at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lee Hedges Stadium. Parkway visits Sterlington in a non-district match Monday at 1.

Emma Albarado scored three goals to lead the Parkway girls.

Cameron Dunn and Marie Smith had one goal and one assist each. Dream George had one assist.

Aubri Dupre had seven saves and one assist.

Lowrey Lain scored Haughton’s goal.

Parkway (9-5), which has won five in a row, visits Northwood Friday at 5:30 in a District 1-II match. Haughton (7-8-2) faces West Ouachita Saturday at 1.

Aly Campbell scored two goals and Katie Jump one in the Airline girls’ victory.

Sicily Fontaine, Olivia Tinkis and Campbell all had one assist.

Catherine Webber had nine saves.

Airline (8-7-4) resumes District 1-I play Monday at home against Southwood at 6.

The Benton boys dropped to 7-9-1 overall and 1-1 in district. The Tigers visit Ouachita Parish Saturday at 2. Byrd improved to 10-5-2, 2-0.

The Airline boys fell to 3-9-1 and 1-1. The Vikings host Benton in a District 1-I match Thursday.

Captain Shreve improved to 9-6-3 and 2-0.