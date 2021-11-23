High school soccer: Parkway tops Benton in girls game

The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated the Benton Lady Tigers 5-1 in a girls game Monday at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Kendahl Winningham and Maya Jackson scored two goals each to lead the Lady Panthers (3-2).

Cameron Dunn had one goal and one assist. Emilie Morton had two assists.

Benton fell to 2-3.

In another girls game, the Haughton Lady Bucs (1-2-2) dropped a 2-0 decision to West Monroe on the road.

Mya Webb scored for Haughton in the JV game, a 1-1 tie.

In a boys game Monroe, Haughton (2-4-1) lost to Ouachita Parish 5-2 in Monroe.