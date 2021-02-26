High school soccer: Parkway’s Pipes selected to play in state All-Star game

Parkway’s Peyton Pipes has been selected to play for the West team in the 2021 Louisiana High School Coaches Association East vs. West Soccer All-Star Games.

The girls game is Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond. It will be followed by the boys at 11:30.

Pipes is the only player from a Bossier Parish school selected to play in either game, which are for seniors only.

Pipes, who overcame a serious knee injury that cut short her junior season, scored 34 goals this season, including five game-winners. She also tallied 25 assists.

Pipes led the Lady Panthers to a 14-8-1 record. Parkway lost to Division I finalist Mt. Carmel in the second round.

Benton coach Nicholas Thompson is an assistant coach on the West team.