High school soccer: Playoffs begin Friday

Six parish teams play first-round matches in the LHSAA state playoffs Friday.

The Bossier boys and Parkway girls are at home.

In Division III, No. 2 seed Bossier (19-2-2) faces No. 31 Livingston Collegiate (4-9-2) at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

In Division II, No. 8 Parkway (12-7-2) plays No. 25 A.J. Ellender (11-10) at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium at 5:30.

The rest of the parish teams playing Friday are on the road.

In Division I girls, No. 19 Airline (11-11-4) takes on No. 14 West Monroe (17-5-3) at 3:30, and No. 23 Benton (11-10-3) plays No. 10 Southside (17-6-1) at the Broussard Sports Complex in St. Julien at 5:30.

In Division I boys, No. 28 Benton (11-12-1) faces No. 5 Sulphur (15-3-4) at 5.

In a Division II boys match Saturday, No. 14 Parkway (12-7-1) plays No. 19 Haughton (13-7-1) at 1 p.m. at Preston Crownover Stadium.