High school soccer: Playoffs resume Friday with second-round games

The playoffs resume Friday with the Benton girls and the Haughton girls and boys set for second-round games.

In Division II girls, No. 5 seed Benton (14-9-4) faces No. 12 Franklin Parish (6-6-4) at 5:30 p.m. at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

Benton, the District 1 runner-up, received a first-round bye. Franklin Parish defeated No. 21 South Terrebonne 6-3.

Haughton (11-11-4), the No. 11 seed, faces No. 6 Lakeshore (11-7-4) at 4 in Mandeville.

The Lady Bucs defeated No. 22 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 2-1 in the first round. Lakeshore received a bye.

In Division II boys, No. 21 Haughton (8-13-2) plays District 1 rival Caddo Magnet (16-8-1) at 6 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Haughton upset No. 12 Northwood 2-1 in the first round. Magnet, which defeated the Bucs 5-0 in district play, received a bye.

The Benton and Bossier boys play their second-round games Saturday.

In Division II, District 1 champion Benton (14-7-2), the No. 6 seed, takes on No. 22 Lakeshore (7-12-3) at noon at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Benton had a first-round bye. Lakeshore defeated No. 11 Archbishop Shaw 3-2.

In Division III, District 1 champion Bossier (17-2-3), the No. 4 seed, hosts No. 13 Haynes Academy (13-8-1) at 5.

The Bearkats received a first-round bye. Haynes defeated No. 20 E.D. White 1-0.