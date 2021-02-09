High school soccer: Playoffs resume Tuesday with second-round matches

The high school soccer playoffs resume Tuesday with four second-round matches involving Bossier Parish teams.

District 1 champion Benton (13-4-3), the No. 3 seed in Division II, faces No. 14 Archbishop Shaw (12-5-0) at 5 p.m. at Freedom Fields.

Benton received a first-round bye. Shaw defeated No. 19 West Ouachita 7-0.

In a Division II girls match, No. 7 Benton (17-7-1) plays No. 10 Liberty (10-6-0). The match starts at the same time as the Benton boys match and is also at Freedom Fields.

Benton received a first-round bye. Liberty, a Baton Rouge school, defeated No. 23 Carencro 9-1.

In a Division III boys match, No. 8 Bossier (15-4-4) faces No. 9 David Thibodaux (10-4-4) at 5:30 at Memorial Stadium.

Bossier received a first-round bye. David Thibodaux defeated No. 24 Erath 6-0.

In a Division I girls match, No. 18 Parkway (14-7-1) plays No. 2 Mt. Carmel (17-1-2) at 4 at Tinsley Park.

Parkway defeated No. 15 West Monroe 2-1 in the first round. Mt. Carmel defeated No. 31 Ponchatoula 8-0.

Two more second-round matches will be played Wednesday.

In a Division II boys match, No. 7 Parkway (8-9-3) takes on No. 10 East Jefferson (4-7-4) at 4 at Tinsley Park.

Parkway received a first-round bye. East Jefferson defeated No. 23 Tioga 3-0.

In a Division II girls match, No. 8 Haughton (10-8-3) faces No. 9 West Ouachita (9-10-0) at 5 at Memorial Stadium.

Haughton received a first-round bye. West Ouachita defeated No. 24 Karr 8-0.