High school soccer: Season gets underway

The high school soccer season is underway.

In boys season openers Monday, Airline and Benton played to a scoreless tie, Bossier downed Minden 6-0 and Parkway blanked Natchitoches Central 2-0.

In girls openers, Bossier routed Red River 7-0, Airline fell to Neville 8-0 and Benton lost to Byrd 8-0.

Ademaris Holguin scored five goals in the Bossier girls’ victory at Memorial Stadium. Sashnia Murray had one goal and one assist. Mikayla Patterson had one goal.

Anzuri Lopez had six saves.

Airline and Benton opened against teams that are traditional state powers. Neville was a Division II semifinalist last season and Byrd was a Division I quarterfinalist.

