High school soccer: Several parish teams in strong positions for playoff berths

As the high school soccer season hits the home stretch, several parish teams are looking good when it comes to qualifying for the playoffs.

The top 24 teams in the final power rankings in the LHSAA’s eight boys and girls divisions generally make the playoffs. But district champions automatically qualify regardless of where they are ranked.

Entering this week in the boys divisions, Bossier (No. 3, Division III), Benton (No. 11, Division II) and Parkway (No. 13, Division II) have all but clinched playoff spots.

Haughton was at No. 25 in Division II and Airline No. 32 in Division I.

In the girls divisions, Benton (No. 9, Division II), Parkway (No. 15, Division I), Haughton (No. 18, Division II) and Airline (No. 21, Division I) were in the top 24 in their respective divisions.

Bossier was No. 32 in Division III.

The girls regular season officially ends Feb. 3 and the boys Feb. 4.

Despite the rain and wet conditions, several teams have helped themselves with victories this week based on scores reported to the LHSAA website.

Thursday night, Benton defeated Parkway 3-1 in a Division II match. The Tigers (8-7-5, 4-0) can clinch a share of the district title with a victory over Caddo Magnet (7-6-1, 3-0) Tuesday.

Parkway, which defeated Huntington 8-0 in a district match earlier this week, dropped to 11-6-4 overall and 1-2-1 in district.

Bossier defeated Calvary Baptist 3-2 in a non-district match Thursday.

Victor Gomez scored two goals and Rico St. Fleur one. The Bearkats (16-1-1) play the first of their four District 1-III matches Tuesday at home against Sterlington.

Airline bounced back from a tough 2-1 District 1-I loss to Captain Shreve Tuesday with an 8-0 victory over Southwood Thursday.

Ashton Morris and Thang Mang had two goals and one assist each against Southwood.

Jackson Tinkis assisted on three goals and scored one. Nick Jump had one goal and two assists. Jorge Tinko and Tung Khai scored one goal each. Josh Crews had an assist.

The Vikings (10-11-2, 4-3) led Shreve 1-0 at the half as Khai scored off a pass from Jordan Harvill. But the Gators scored twice in the second half to win it.

In a girls non-district match early this week, Benton defeated West Ouachita 4-1.

The Lady Tigers improved to 10-9-3 overall. Benton was 2-0 in District 1-II, according to scores posted on the LHSAA website.

The district championship could be decided when Benton faces Caddo Magnet (10-4-3, 2-0) on Jan. 23.

Haughton defeated Northwood 8-0 in a District 1-II match Thursday night. The Lady Bucs also routed Red River 8-0 in a non-district match earlier this week.

Madeline Milton scored four goals against Northwood. Lowery Lain had three and Madecyn Johnson one.

Milton also had four goals against Red River. Alyssa Taylor, Peyton Ewell, Elizabeth Gaspard and Lain scored one apiece.

Lain and Gaspard had assists.

Haughton improved to 8-8-2 overall and 2-2 in district.

Airline could drop in the next power rankings after losing two District 1-I matches. The Lady Vikings (7-11-4, 0-2-1) fell to Captain Shreve 6-1 Tuesday and West Monroe 3-0 Thursday.

Parkway’s District 1-I match against Southwood scheduled for Thursday night was postponed. The Lady Panthers (8-6-3, 0-2-1) are scheduled to play a home non-district match against North DeSoto Saturday.

Bossier (4-8) dropped an 8-0 decision to Calvary Baptist Thursday.

NOTE: Stats provided by coaches. Report scores and stats to rhedges@bossierpress.com.

