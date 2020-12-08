High school soccer: Six parish teams post pick up wins

Six Bossier Parish teams notched victories in high school soccer action Monday night.

In a District 1-I boys match at Freedom Fields, Airline defeated Natchitoches Central 3-0.

In non-district boys matches, Bossier downed Evangel Christian 3-0 at Bossier, and Haughton defeated North DeSoto 4-1

In District 1-I girls openers, Parkway defeated West Monroe 2-1 at West Monroe and Airline blanked Natchitoches Central 2-0 at Freedom Fields.

In non-district girls matches, Benton dropped Northwood 8-0 at Tinsley Park and Bossier fell to Calvary Baptist 8-0 at home.

Jordan Harvill scored two goals in the Airline boys’ victory. Jorge Tinoco had one.

Ashton Morris, Alejandro Loredo and Jackson Tinkis had one assist each.

Airline (8-3-2, 2-0) scored all three goals in the second half. Natchitoches Central dropped to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in district.

Kelvis Cristales, Kolby Shiers and Marquis Harris scored one goal apiece in Bossier’s victory.

David Rojas and Yoany Reyes had one assist each. Bossier improved to 6-1-3. Evangel fell to 1-4-1.

Carter Ebarb scored two goals in Haughton’s victory. Hilder Quintanilla and Ian Ebarb had one each.

Coach Michael Marston said Reese Seals and Johnny Vann also played well.

Haughton improved to 2-3-2. North DeSoto dropped to 0-8-1.

Peyton Pipes and Maya Jackson scored one goal each in the Parkway girls’ victory. The Lady Panthers improved to 8-4 overall. West Monroe fell to 2-2-1 and 0-2.

Airline raised its record to 3-1-1 with its victory. Natchitoches Central dropped to 0-3 and 0-1.

Benton improved to 8-4 with its win. The Lady Tigers have won eight of their last 10. Northwood fell to 2-5.

Bossier dropped to 0-5. Calvary Baptist improved to 4-4-2.

NOTE: Coaches can report match scores and statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com. Records based on scores posted on the LHSAA website.