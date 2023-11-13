Home Sports-Free High school soccer: This week’s schedule (Nov. 13-18)

High school soccer: This week’s schedule (Nov. 13-18)

By
Russell Hedges
-
0
0

Boys

Monday, Nov. 13

Parkway at Airline, 6

West Monroe at Bossier, 6

Minden vs. Haughton @ Freedom Fields, 7:30

Tuesday 

Alexandria at Benton, 5:30 @ Freedom Fields

Thursday 

Benton at Southwood, 5 @ Airline 

Haughton at Ruston, 6

Parkway at Byrd, 5:30

Friday 

Byrd at Bossier, 6

Pineville tournament (Benton)

Saturday 

Pineville tournament (Benton)

Girls 

Monday, Nov. 13

Minden vs. Haughton @ Freedom Fields, 6

Airline at Parkway, 5:30

Bossier at Northwood, 5:30

Tuesday 

West Monroe vs. Benton @ Airline

Thursday 

Loyola tournament (Benton)

Haughton tournament (Bossier, Parkway, Airline)

Friday 

Loyola tournament (Benton)

Saturday 

Loyola tournament (Benton)

Haughton tournament (Bossier, Parkway, Airline)

Haughton tournament schedule 

(All matches at Bossier)

Wednesday 

Parkway vs. Natchitoches Central, 6

Thursday 

Airline vs. Evangel, 4:30

Minden vs. Huntington, 5:45

Haughton vs. Bossier, 7

Saturday 

Consolation semifinals, 9 and 10:15 a.m.

Championship semifinals, 11:30 a.m and 12:45 p.m.

Fifth-place match, 2

Consolation finals, 3:15

Third-place match, 4:30

Championship match, 5:45

Previous articleBossier Superintendent Leaves District on Positive Ground with State Scores
Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR