High school soccer: Three parish teams aim for semifinal berths

Three parish teams will try to advance to the semifinals of the playoffs Wednesday and they’ll have to win quarterfinal games on the road to do it.

In Division II boys, No. 6 seed Benton (15-7-2) travels to Metairie to face No.

3 East Jefferson (16-6) at Joe Yenni Stadium at 5 p.m.

In Division II girls, No. 5 Benton (15-9-4) heads east down I-20 for a matchup against No. 4 Neville (14-9-2) at 6.

In Division III boys, No. 4 Bossier (18-2-3) travels to Maurice to play No. 12 North Vermilion (14-7-1) at 5:30.

The Benton boys routed No. 9 Lakeshore 8-1 in the second round behind Logan Smith’s four goals. East Jefferson edged No. 19 Riverdale 1-0.

The game is a rematch of last year’s semifinal game won by Benton 4-1. The Tigers were the No. 3 seed and the Warriors No. 10.

Benton lost to No. 1 Holy Cross 3-0 in its first appearance in the state championship game.

The Benton girls defeated No. 12 Franklin Parish 7-0 in the second round behind Jamie Willis’ four goals. Neville defeated No. 13 West Ouachita 1-0.

Benton defeated Neville twice in the regular season, 5-2 on Dec. 7 and 2-0 on Dec. 18.

In 2020, Benton reached the quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Now the Lady Tigers have made it this far for the third straight year and are looking to take the next step. A third victory over Neville would put them in the semifinals for the first time.

The winner faces No. 1 St. Thomas More (24-2-1), which defeated No. 8 Ben Franklin 4-0 in its quarterfinal Tuesday.

Bossier defeated No. 13 Haynes Academy in the second round. North Vermilion upset No. 5 St. Louis Catholic 2-1.

This is the third straight year the Bearkats have reached the quarterfinals but the first in which they won’t be facing the No. 1 seed. Last year, Bossier lost to University Lab 3-0 and two years ago they fell to Vandebilt Catholic 8-0.

The winner faces No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic (21-4-2) in the semifinals. Vandebilt Catholic defeated No. 9 Leesville 4-0 Tuesday in its quarterfinal game.