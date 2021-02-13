High school soccer: Three parish teams aim for semifinal playoff berths Saturday

Three parish teams will be seeking semifinal berths in the soccer playoffs Saturday.

In a Division II boys quarterfinal match, No. 3 seed Benton (14-4-3) faces No. 6 Caddo Magnet (11-9-3) at 7 p.m. at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

In Division II girls, No. 7 Benton (18-7-1) travels to Mandeville for a 10 a.m. match against No. 2 Lakeshore (17-4-2)

In Division III boys, No. 8 Bossier (16-4-4) heads to Baton Rouge to face University Lab (12-1-3) at 2:30 at Parkview Baptist.

The Benton boys are taking a 12-match winning streak into its match against District 1 rival Magnet. The Tigers defeated the Mustangs 4-0 on Jan. 28 for the district title.

Benton and Magnet received first-round byes in the playoffs. The Tigers defeated No. 14 Archbishop Shaw 3-1 in the second. The Mustangs defeated No. 11 Lakeshore 1-0.

Benton is looking to make the semifinals for the first time in school history. The Tigers are in the quarterfinals for the second time in the last three years.

The Benton and Lakeshore girls received received first-round bye. The Lady Tigers defeated No. 10 Liberty 4-2 in overtime in the second. The Lady Titans defeated No. 15 Terrebonne 8-0.

Benton made the quarterfinals for the first time in school history last season.

Bossier and University received first-round byes. The Bearkats defeated No. 9 David Thibodaux 2-0 in the second. The Cubs defeated No. 16 DeRidder 8-0.

The Bearkats are looking for their first semifinal berth since 2008. University has won back-to-back state titles.