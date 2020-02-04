High school soccer: Three parish teams make girls playoffs

Three Bossier Parish have qualified for the LHSAA girls playoffs.

In a Division I first-round match, No. 15 seed Parkway (13-6-5) hosts No. 18 Baton Rouge (10-10-6) at 4 p.m. Friday at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

In a Division II first-round match, No. 15 Haughton (10-9-2) hosts No. 18 Franklin Parish (6-8-3) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Tinsley Park.

District 1 runner-up Benton (13-10-3), the No. 8 seed, received a first-round bye. The Lady Tigers will host the winner between No. 9 Terrebonne (17-9) and No. 24 South Terrebonne (6-13-1) in the second round next week.

Airline came very close to making the playoffs in Division I. The top 24 teams in the final power rankings generally make the playoffs.

The Lady Vikings (11-9-3) were No. 25, just .16 of a point behind No. 24 H.L. Bourgeois.

Next season, No. 25 would easily be good enough to make it as the LHSAA voted to expand the bracket to 32 teams at its annual convention in Baton Rouge last week.

Airline closed the season with a 4-2 victory over Haughton on Monday.

In a boys game Monday, Bossier defeated Ruston 3-1 in its regular-season finale. The Bearkats will take a 20-2-1 record into the playoffs.

Boys playoff pairings will be announced Wednesday.